Chiarot logged a team-high 22:06 of ice time in his return from a fractured hand in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames. He had one shot on net, one hit and one blocked shot.

Chiarot beat the initial estimated return date by a couple of weeks and immediately logged heavy minutes. There was some rust -- he had four giveaways -- and he had Calgary's lone goal, a shot heading wide of the net, glance in off his skate. The Canadiens were 6-7-2 without Chiarot, who rejoined Shea Weber on the top pair.