Chiarot logged an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Chiarot had gone without a point in his last five games, and he missed two contests with a lower-body injury in that span. The 30-year-old had the secondary helper on a Rem Pitlick goal in the second period. Chiarot is up to 10 points, 99 hits, 78 blocked shots, 84 shots on net and a minus-24 rating in 46 outings this season. Any team that is interested in acquiring the defenseman ahead of the March 21 trade deadline is doing so with an eye on bolstering their defensive shape, not their offense.