Chiarot (hand) could be ready to return at some point within Montreal's next 3-5 games, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Chiarot has been sidelined for a little over a month with a broken hand, but he should be ready to rejoin the Canadiens' lineup within the next week or so. The 29-year-old blueliner has picked up five points and 44 PIM through 25 games this campaign.