Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Notches assist in loss
Chiarot posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Chiarot has just two helpers to go with 19 blocks and 10 hits in eight games since returning from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old, a mostly defensive player, has 17 points, 101 shots, 116 hits and 99 blocks in 52 games this year, on pace for potential career-bests in multiple categories.
