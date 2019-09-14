Chiarot skated on the second pair with Jeff Petry during Montreal's first training-camp practice Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This is a classic mix of offensive style (Petry) coupled with the physicality of Chiarot, whose 171 hits last season would have ranked second on the Habs while his 139 blocked shots would have led the team. The 28-year-old blueliner represents the Canadiens' highest-profile addition, signing a three-year deal following the best season of his career in 2018-19.