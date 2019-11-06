Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Pots winner
Chiarot had a goal and an assist while logging 23:13 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Boston.
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask mishandled Chiarot's shot from the left circle midway through the third period, and the goal held up as the game-winner. This was the first multi-point game of the season for Chiarot, who was moved from the second pair to the top defensive unit alongside Shea Weber. The promotion to the top pair was borne out of head coach Claude Julien's desire to shut down Boston's top line. By that measure, the move worked as the B's top line was minus-2 for the night; however, it also led to a three-goal explosion from the Montreal's blueliners. Victor Mete, who switched assignments with Chiarot, scored two goals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.