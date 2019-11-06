Chiarot had a goal and an assist while logging 23:13 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Boston.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask mishandled Chiarot's shot from the left circle midway through the third period, and the goal held up as the game-winner. This was the first multi-point game of the season for Chiarot, who was moved from the second pair to the top defensive unit alongside Shea Weber. The promotion to the top pair was borne out of head coach Claude Julien's desire to shut down Boston's top line. By that measure, the move worked as the B's top line was minus-2 for the night; however, it also led to a three-goal explosion from the Montreal's blueliners. Victor Mete, who switched assignments with Chiarot, scored two goals.