Chiarot (hand) rejoined the team at practice Wednesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Chiarot practiced with the Canadiens for the first time since fracturing his hand during a fight against Canucks forward J.T. Miller on March 10. The 29-year-old blueliner is currently on long-term injured reserve, and he's expected to return to the lineup at some point over the next week. It's unsettled how the trade-deadline acquisitions of Jon Merrill and Erik Gustafsson will affect his role. Prior to this injury, Chiarot produced five points through 25 games.