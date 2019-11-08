Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Provides scoring lift
Chiarot scored a goal on two shots in 25:03 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. He added five hits and three blocked shots.
The Canadiens were being outplayed late in the second period, although Carey Price guarded the net brilliantly, when the trailing Chiarot buried a juicy rebound for Montreal's first goal and the defenseman's second in as many games. He has three goals and two assists through 16 games. Chiarot was back on the second pair with Jeff Petry after being paired with Shea Weber in Tuesday's win over the Bruins.
