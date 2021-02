Chiarot had an assist, one shot on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Vancouver.

Chiarot helped Montreal get on the board in the first period when his shot from the sideboards was deflected straight onto the stick of Josh Anderson at the corner of the net. It was the second assist and third point in 10 games for Chiarot, whose main focus is typically in the Canadiens' own end. He's added 16 hits and 17 blocked shots to his 2020-21 resume.