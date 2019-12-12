Chiarot scored a goal on six shots along with four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Chiarot had a monster game, which he finished off with a game-winning goal in overtime. It was his first point in eight games and first goal in 21. He logged a healthy 25:50 of ice time and is averaging 27:22 over the last seven games. At 11 points through 32 games, he's on pace to set a new career high in scoring.