Play

Chiarot scored a goal on two shots along with three hits and one blocked shot in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Chiarot closed in from the point and was in proper position to take advantage of a rebound to score his fifth goal of the season. That ties a career high in scores he set while with Winnipeg in 2018, a season that earned him a three-year deal with Montreal as a free agent.

More News
Our Latest Stories