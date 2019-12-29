Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Scores in road loss
Chiarot scored a goal on two shots along with three hits and one blocked shot in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Chiarot closed in from the point and was in proper position to take advantage of a rebound to score his fifth goal of the season. That ties a career high in scores he set while with Winnipeg in 2018, a season that earned him a three-year deal with Montreal as a free agent.
