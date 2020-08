Chiarot registered two assists, a plus-4 rating and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Chiarot, usually a more defensive-minded player, had the primary helpers on goals by Jonathan Drouin and Jeff Petry in Wednesday's contest. Through 69 games in the regular season, Chiarot managed 21 points, 152 hits, 128 blocked shots and 61 PIM.