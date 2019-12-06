Chiarot had three shots, three hits, a minor penalty and finished minus-1 over 28:54 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Chiarot has seen his ice time spike over the last week, averaging 29:04 over the last four games. Head coach Claude Julien has been working him, Shea Weber and Jeff Petry heavily in the wake of an injury to Victor Mete (ankle). The 28-year-old is pointless in his last six games but is executing in other areas with 19 hits and 13 blocked shots during that span.