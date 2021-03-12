Head coach Dominique Ducharme reported Thursday that Chiarot has a broken right hand and will be re-evaluated in the next few days.
Chiarot is expected to face an extended absence, and he'll likely end up on injured reserve eventually. The Canadiens will provide a more definitive timeline in the near future. Victor Mete will draw into the lineup for the time being.
