Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Suffers lower-body injury
Chiarot sustained a lower-body injury and will miss Thursday's clash with Edmonton.
Chiarot has notched 15 points in 44 games this season and is on pace for a career year. With the 28-year-old on the shelf, Marco Scandella figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time while Cale Fleury will slot into the lineup.
