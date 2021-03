Chiarot has returned to Montreal to undergo further evaluation of his injured hand, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Chiarot sustained an injury while fighting Vancouver's J.T. Miller in Wednesday's win over the Canucks and appears poised to miss the Canadiens' next four games at a minimum. Another update on the 29-year-old blueliner should be released once Montreal's training staff is able to further evaluate his condition.