Chiarot (hand) won't play Thursday versus the Flames, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Chiarot was injured in a fight with J.T. Miller in Wednesday's win over the Canucks. The quick turnaround for Thursday's game in Calgary is likely a factor in why Chiarot will be out. More information on the defenseman's status will be provided later. With the 29-year-old out, Victor Mete is set to enter the lineup, but it's unclear which pairing he'll play on.