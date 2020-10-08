Biondi was drafted 109th overall by the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The reigning winner of the Mr. Hockey award as the top high school player in the state of Minnesota, Biondi is fresh off a season in which he posted 37 goals and 76 points in just 25 games for Hermantown. The fact Biondi decided to stay in school as opposed to moving on to the USHL likely hurt his draft stock. Still, Biondi owns more offensive potential than the average player selected at this point in the draft and it will be interesting to see how he fares when he begins his collegiate career at Minnesota-Duluth this fall.