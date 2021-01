The Canadiens placed Baddock on waivers Sunday, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.

Baddock, who inked a deal with the Canadiens during the offseason, now becomes a candidate for Montreal's taxi squad if he goes unclaimed. The 25-year-old winger had six goals and nine assists over 50 games for AHL Binghampton while with the New Jersey organization in 2019-20.