site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canadiens-brandon-baddock-promoted-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canadiens' Brandon Baddock: Promoted to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Baddock was added to Montreal's taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Baddock has yet to make his NHL debut. He's picked up five points in 17 AHL contests this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read