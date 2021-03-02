Baddock was demoted to AHL Laval on Monday, CBS Sports reports.
Baddock has two points and eight penalty minutes in four AHL games this season and has yet to make his NHL debut. Barring a slew of injuries to Montreal's forward group, the 24-year-old won't see any time with the big club this season.
