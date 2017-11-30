Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Available for trade
Davidson has been added to the trading block by the Canadiens, Sportsnet reports.
The Canadian rearguard continues to play sparingly since being acquired from the Oilers in a trade with the Oilers on Feb. 28. Of course, he's never stood out in fantasy circles due to his limited role and relative inability to make plays.
