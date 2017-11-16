Davidson has served as a healthy scratch in eight games this season -- including four of the team's previous six contests.

Wednesday's matchup with Columbus wasn't exactly a banner performance for Davidson when you consider he logged a season low 9:52 of ice time -- minutes that would be extremely low for a forward, must less a blueliner. Not surprisingly, the Alberta native has managed to tally a lone helper, 12 shots on goal and 25 hits.

