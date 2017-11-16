Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Role with team remains uncertain
Davidson has served as a healthy scratch in eight games this season -- including four of the team's previous six contests.
Wednesday's matchup with Columbus wasn't exactly a banner performance for Davidson when you consider he logged a season low 9:52 of ice time -- minutes that would be extremely low for a forward, must less a blueliner. Not surprisingly, the Alberta native has managed to tally a lone helper, 12 shots on goal and 25 hits.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Set for season debut•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Returns to practice•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Absent from practice•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Will see ice time in next contest•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Makes Montreal debut Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Headed east to Montreal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...