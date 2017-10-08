Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Set for season debut
Davidson will be in the lineup Sunday night versus the Rangers, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.
Mark Streit will head to the press box to make room for Davidson, as he makes his season debut. He's primarily an own-zone contributor, having produced 11 hits and 15 blocked shots in 10 games following his arrival from the Oilers in a trade last February.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Returns to practice•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Absent from practice•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Will see ice time in next contest•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Makes Montreal debut Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Headed east to Montreal•
-
Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Scratched Sunday in Nashville•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...