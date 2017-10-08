Play

Davidson will be in the lineup Sunday night versus the Rangers, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Mark Streit will head to the press box to make room for Davidson, as he makes his season debut. He's primarily an own-zone contributor, having produced 11 hits and 15 blocked shots in 10 games following his arrival from the Oilers in a trade last February.

