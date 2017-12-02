Canadiens' Brandon Davidson: Waived by Montreal
The Canadiens placed Davidson on waivers Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The Canadiens were hoping to get rid of Davidson via trade, but they evidently weren't able to strike a deal with another NHL club. The 26-year-old blueliner will be assigned to Montreal's AHL affiliate if he goes unclaimed.
