Gallagher managed an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Gallagher earned the secondary helper on Artturi Lehkonen's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Gallagher has been a bit quiet through 10 playoff games with two goals and an assist, although all three of his points have come in the last four contests. He's added 21 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-1 rating.