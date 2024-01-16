Gallagher logged an assist, one shot and one hit over 12:01 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 win over Colorado.
Gallagher helped keep the puck in the Avalanche's end before Rafael Harvey-Pinard posted his first goal of the season. Following a seven-game stretch without a point, Gallagher has two goals and an assist over the last five contests.
