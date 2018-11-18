Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Assists on game-winner Saturday

Gallagher had three shots and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Vancouver.

Gallagher notched his second assist in as many games, but after a torrid goal-scoring pace to start the season -- he scored nine times over the first 12 games -- has not potted one in the last eight. It's not from a lack of effort; Gallagher leads the Canadiens in shots.

