Gallagher (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.
Gallagher, who hasn't played since Jan. 3 versus Nashville due to a lower-body issue, is expected to return to a middle-six role against Tampa Bay. He's been limited to 25 contests this campaign due to injury, picking up nine points and a minus-6 rating over that stretch.
