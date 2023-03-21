Gallagher (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Gallagher, who hasn't played since Jan. 3 versus Nashville due to a lower-body issue, is expected to return to a middle-six role against Tampa Bay. He's been limited to 25 contests this campaign due to injury, picking up nine points and a minus-6 rating over that stretch.