Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back in action Thursday

Gallagher (concussion) will draw in to Thursday's game versus the Oilers.

Gallagher felt good and just required clearance from team doctors to return after four straight absences. It appearances he's gotten the green light and will do just that Thursday as he looks to add to his 32 points through 40 contests.

