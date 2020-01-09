Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back in action Thursday
Gallagher (concussion) will draw in to Thursday's game versus the Oilers.
Gallagher felt good and just required clearance from team doctors to return after four straight absences. It appearances he's gotten the green light and will do just that Thursday as he looks to add to his 32 points through 40 contests.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Feels ready to play•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back on ice•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Out indefinitely with concussion•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Injury could be concussion related•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leaves with upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.