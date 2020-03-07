Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back in action

Per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, Gallagher (illness) is on the ice for morning skate, which suggests he'll return to action Saturday against the Panthers.

Gallagher missed Thursday's game against Tampa Bay due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 27-year-old winger will return to a top-six role and a spot on Montreal's first power-play unit against Florida.