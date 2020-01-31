Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back in saddle in big way
Gallagher (head) scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-1 victory over Buffalo.
This high-volume shooter last played Jan. 9, but his goal drought stretched back to Dec. 19. Gallagher plays an intense, irritating style and opponents hate his buzz-saw approach on the forecheck. But his owners love those shots and offense. Get Gallagher in there.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ready to rock•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Good chance to play Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sheds non-contact sweater•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Not playing Monday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Dealing with mystery condition•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sitting out versus Flames•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.