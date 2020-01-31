Play

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back in saddle in big way

Gallagher (head) scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-1 victory over Buffalo.

This high-volume shooter last played Jan. 9, but his goal drought stretched back to Dec. 19. Gallagher plays an intense, irritating style and opponents hate his buzz-saw approach on the forecheck. But his owners love those shots and offense. Get Gallagher in there.

