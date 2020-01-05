Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back on ice
Gallagher (concussion) skated on his own prior to Sunday's practice, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Per Engels, the skate lasted about 30 minutes, as it was the first time Gallagher has taken the ice since suffering the concussion in Tuesday's game against Carolina. It's certainly a positive step for Gallagher in his recovery, but he'll likely have to return to practice without limitations prior to re-joining the team for game action. The 27-year-old currently resides on injured reserve, so the earliest he could suit up is in Tuesday's game against Detroit.
