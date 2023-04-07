Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and had two penalty minutes over 11:58 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over Washington.

Gallagher scored the game-winning goal off a nifty no-look pass from Jonathan Drouin, who took advantage of a puck that caromed of an official behind the Capitals net. It was the fourth goal in seven games for Gallagher, who has five points in nine contests since returning from injury. He was part of a reconstituted second line following two consecutive shutout losses.