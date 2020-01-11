Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back on sidelines
Gallagher (head) won't play Saturday against the Senators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Gallagher returned Thursday after a four-game absence due to a concussion, but he experienced headaches after the game and will be put back on the shelf as a result. The hard-nosed winger's next chance to return will come Monday against the Flames, but his absence could well extend beyond that point given the tricky nature of head injuries. According to coach Claude Julien, the medical staff is still unsure if Gallagher's most recent headaches are due to a virus or a concussion.
