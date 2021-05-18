Gallagher (thumb) is on the ice with the Canadiens for Tuesday's practice, indicating he's been recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Laval, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Gallagher was loaned to AHL Laval for a conditioning stint and played Monday versus Toronto's minor-league affiliate, firing two shots on net and picking up a double minor against the Marlies. The 29-year-old winger is still on long-term injured reserve, but he appears to be on track to play in Thursday's Game 1 versus the Maple Leafs. Gallagher notched 14 goals and 23 points through 35 contests before missing the final 21 games of the regular season with a fractured thumb.