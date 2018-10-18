Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Beats buzzer for regulation win

Gallagher scored the deciding goal Wednesday, in a 3-2 win over the Blues.

Montreal's pesky forward scored his team's third and final goal with 11 seconds left in the game's final frame. Gallagher has tickled twine four times so far in 2018-19 and seems determined to prove that last year's 31-goal performance was not a fluke. He's been at his best in the early stages of the regular season and now has four points in his last three games.