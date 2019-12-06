Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Begins failed comeback
Gallagher scored a goal on five shots and had two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Montreal trailed 3-0 late in the second period when Gallagher potted his 12th goal and second in as many games to begin a rally that eventually fell short. The top-line winger has recorded four points (three goals, one assist) and 25 shots over the last five games. Gallagher ranks eighth in the NHL with 3.8 shots per game.
