Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Breaks out with three-point night

Gallagher scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's -5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

His goal and one of the helpers came while shorthanded. Gallagher had only two shorthanded points in his career, so this was a big night for the little guy. He's better known for his abrasive play, copious shot-taking and goal scoring. Expect more of that this season.

