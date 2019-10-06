Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Breaks out with three-point night
Gallagher scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's -5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
His goal and one of the helpers came while shorthanded. Gallagher had only two shorthanded points in his career, so this was a big night for the little guy. He's better known for his abrasive play, copious shot-taking and goal scoring. Expect more of that this season.
