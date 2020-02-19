Play

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Can't go Tuesday

Gallagher (lower body) isn't available against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Gallagher was considered questionable coming into this contest after missing Monday's practice, and the Canadiens will keep him out of the lineup. Jordan Weal will play on the top line in Gallagher's place.

