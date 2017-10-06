Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Chips in assist in opener
Gallagher had an assist and three shots on net over 17:48 of ice time in Montreal's season-opening 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo on Thursday. He also skated 4:43 on the first-unit power play.
Gallagher is coming off a down 2016-17 season -- some might call it snakebitten -- and made his mark immediately on the top line, picking up the secondary assist on Max Pacioretty's first-period goal. With Jonathan Drouin also assisting, the new top line had an impressive debut.
