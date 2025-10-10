Gallagher picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings. He added four PIM and a plus-2 rating.

The 33-year-old winger has had a nice start to the new season while mainly skating on the second line with Kirby Dach and Zachary Bolduc, collecting three helpers in two games. Gallagher hasn't reached the 40-point mark since 2019-20, but he did deliver his fifth career 20-goal campaign last season with 21 tallies and 38 points in 82 regular-season games. The Canadiens' offseason additions and overall stronger roster could lead to more consistent production for supporting players like Gallagher.