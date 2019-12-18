Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Chips in with power-play helper
Gallagher registered a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Gallagher recorded the secondary assist on a Tomas Tatar goal early in the third period. Gallagher needed only one game to get back on the scoresheet after his five-game point streak ended. The 27-year-old winger has 27 points, 126 shots and 33 hits in 33 contests this year. He's topped 50 points in each of the last two seasons and appears set to make it three straight if he keeps up his current pace.
