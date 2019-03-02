Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Closes in on 30

Gallagher scored a goal and had six shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Gallagher's on a scoring bender, potting his sixth goal in the last seven games, as the 26-year-old winger closes in on a second consecutive 30-goal season. Health has been the key for Gallagher, who has not missed a game since the beginning of last season.

