Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Closing in on 30
Gallagher had three shots and scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.
Gallagher has emerged as Montreal's most dangerous offensive threat this season, leading the team in goals (27) and points (46). The Canadiens have had a 30-goal scorer in each season since the lockout -- Max Pacioretty did it four times and Alex Galchenyuk once -- and Gallagher is the team's lone hope this season. Aside from giving younger players elevated ice time over the final seven games to develop, Gallagher's quest is another objective. He's scored six goals over his last 12 games, a pace that would carry him over the 30-goal threshold.
