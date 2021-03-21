Gallagher scored a goal on his only shot and was plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.

Phillip Danault won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Gallagher, who wired a wrist shot upstairs from the top of the faceoff circle to tie the game at 4-4. Gallagher went five straight games without a point earlier this month, but he's shown some life in the last week with two goals and an assist over his last three outings.