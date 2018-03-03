Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Collects two points in win
Gallagher scored a goal and registered an assist during Friday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
The two-point night improves Gallagher to six goals, nine assists and 60 shots through his past 17 games. Those are solid secondary numbers in all seasons, and the veteran skated primarily with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk on Friday, which is an encouraging trio. Gallagher's value is on the rise.
