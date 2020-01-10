Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Concussion behind him
Gallagher played 17:19 Thursday against Edmonton in his first game back from a concussion.
He fired four shots and laid two hits. Get him back in there if you have him on the side line. Gallagher is back and he's fired up.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back in action Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Feels ready to play•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back on ice•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Out indefinitely with concussion•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Injury could be concussion related•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.