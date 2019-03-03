Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Continues scoring binge

Gallagher scored Montreal's lone goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Gallagher scored his 29th goal thanks to the hard work of Phillip Danault, who battled two Penguins along the boards, then behind the net before finding Gallagher just off the right faceoff circle. He's the hottest Canadien, having scored goals in three consecutive games and 10 over the last 13, putting him on the precipice of a second consecutive 20-goal season.