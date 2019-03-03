Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Continues scoring binge
Gallagher scored Montreal's lone goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
Gallagher scored his 29th goal thanks to the hard work of Phillip Danault, who battled two Penguins along the boards, then behind the net before finding Gallagher just off the right faceoff circle. He's the hottest Canadien, having scored goals in three consecutive games and 10 over the last 13, putting him on the precipice of a second consecutive 20-goal season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Closes in on 30•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Summons hats in lopsided home win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 23rd goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Piling up points•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Earns pair of apples in win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores pair in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...