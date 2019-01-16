Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Continues scoring binge
Gallagher scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Gallagher went eight games without scoring before going on a binge that's seen him log goals in four of the last five games. The recent scoring run puts him back on pace to reach 30 goals for a second straight season.
